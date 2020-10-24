14-year-old woodworker donates art to local frontline workers

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Annalee Stevens has been creating things with wood since she was about 11 years old.

Last year, she took part in a challenge on Instagram called #MakersNeverForget. Those who participate were asked to create a flag or piece of art out of wood for essential workers. When Annalee did the challenge last year, she donated a custom, handmade wood flag to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

This year, she joined the challenge again with the same premise. We all know that 2020 has been a tough year for everyone, especially essential workers. So, the challenge was to make a flag specifically for those who have worked on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Annalee’s creation for this year’s challenge has been presented to frontline workers at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital where it will be put on display for everyone to see.

“I’m super proud of her. She’s got a huge heart,” says Annalee’s father, Jack Stevens.

You can find more of her work on Instagram @annieswoodworks along with the #MakersNeverForget challenge.

