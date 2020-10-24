Advertisement

5th Quarter Week 4 Highlights

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick, Nicole Hutchison and Corey Howard
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jamarcus and Corey breakdown the fourth week of high school football in Central Louisiana. Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below.

5A Scores:

TeamScoreTeamScore
Alexandria Senior High10West Monroe18
Natchitoches Central34St. Edmund35

4A Scores:

TeamScoreTeamScore
Bolton58Delhi Charter0
Leesville20Tioga33
Buckeye12Peabody41

3A Scores:

TeamScoreTeamScore
Caldwell ParishPostponedJenaPostponed
Grant23Marksville35

2A Scores:

TeamScoreTeamScore
Kinder40Rosepine7
Bunkie10Holy Savior Menard9
Pickering42Vinton30
Lakeview6Many47
DeQuincy19Oakdale21
Madison ParishPostponedFerridayPostponed
Winnfield7Red River28

1A Scores:

TeamScoreTeamScore
Northwood-Lena20Montgomery38
Block0Logansport40
LaSalle20St. Mary’s23

Post Game Show:

5th Quarter Week 4 Post Game Show

#WATCH: Fitz and Corey breakdown the highlights for week four of high school football in Cenla!

Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Friday, October 23, 2020

