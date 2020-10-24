5th Quarter Week 4 Highlights
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jamarcus and Corey breakdown the fourth week of high school football in Central Louisiana. Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below.
5A Scores:
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Alexandria Senior High
|10
|West Monroe
|18
|Natchitoches Central
|34
|St. Edmund
|35
4A Scores:
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Bolton
|58
|Delhi Charter
|0
|Leesville
|20
|Tioga
|33
|Buckeye
|12
|Peabody
|41
3A Scores:
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Caldwell Parish
|Postponed
|Jena
|Postponed
|Grant
|23
|Marksville
|35
2A Scores:
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Kinder
|40
|Rosepine
|7
|Bunkie
|10
|Holy Savior Menard
|9
|Pickering
|42
|Vinton
|30
|Lakeview
|6
|Many
|47
|DeQuincy
|19
|Oakdale
|21
|Madison Parish
|Postponed
|Ferriday
|Postponed
|Winnfield
|7
|Red River
|28
1A Scores:
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Northwood-Lena
|20
|Montgomery
|38
|Block
|0
|Logansport
|40
|LaSalle
|20
|St. Mary’s
|23
