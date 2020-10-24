5th Quarter Week 4 Highlights

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jamarcus and Corey breakdown the fourth week of high school football in Central Louisiana. Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below.

5A Scores:

Team Score Team Score Alexandria Senior High 10 West Monroe 18 Natchitoches Central 34 St. Edmund 35

4A Scores:

Team Score Team Score Bolton 58 Delhi Charter 0 Leesville 20 Tioga 33 Buckeye 12 Peabody 41

3A Scores:

Team Score Team Score Caldwell Parish Postponed Jena Postponed Grant 23 Marksville 35

2A Scores:

Team Score Team Score Kinder 40 Rosepine 7 Bunkie 10 Holy Savior Menard 9 Pickering 42 Vinton 30 Lakeview 6 Many 47 DeQuincy 19 Oakdale 21 Madison Parish Postponed Ferriday Postponed Winnfield 7 Red River 28

1A Scores:

Team Score Team Score Northwood-Lena 20 Montgomery 38 Block 0 Logansport 40 LaSalle 20 St. Mary’s 23

Post Game Show:

5th Quarter Week 4 Post Game Show #WATCH: Fitz and Corey breakdown the highlights for week four of high school football in Cenla! Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Friday, October 23, 2020

