AG Jeff Landry Statement on House Petition to Terminate the Public Health Emergency

Press release comes from the Attorney General’s office
Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement on the House of Representatives’ petition to terminate the public health emergency.
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement on the House of Representatives' petition to terminate the public health emergency:

“The emergency powers act and the emergency health powers act are written to outline what extraordinary powers are granted to the Governor during a declared emergency. A termination clause is included outlining a simple process for pressing the stop button. Immediately upon termination, the emergency powers cease and the Governor’s powers revert to the ordinary powers afforded the Governor as outlined by our Constitution and laws. The termination process is effective immediately, unless provided otherwise in the petition, when a petition is signed by a majority of the surviving members within either body of the Legislature, the Senate or the House. The termination of emergency powers does not require any additional action other than the signed petition. Upon completion of the signed petition, the Governor is directed to issue a proclamation informing the public of the termination.”

