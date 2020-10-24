Advertisement

Jena fights through adversity to get to .500; tasked with Grant this week

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JENA, La. (KALB) - The Jena Giants faced a challenge over the weekend when their game with Caldwell Parish on Friday had to be postpone because of rain to Saturday.

They were able to win 8-7, but now their defense is tasked with another giant this week: the Grant Cougars' offense.

Head coach Jay Roark believes his team is up for the challenge.

“They’re (Grant) way better than they’ve ever been,” Roark said. “Our older guys are used to this being an easy game where we can get younger guys reps, and that’s not going to happen this week. It’s going to be a battle. The only way I see it going down is that it has to be a four quarter battle.”

“Our kids have worked extremely hard, and they’re just as hungry as any other team. We’ve just got to clean up some simple mistakes and if we do that, I think we’ll be competing of a district championship.”

The Giants travel to Grant on Friday night with a 7:00 pm kickoff.

Montgomery’s J.T. Turner’s focused on having a ‘killer mentality’

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Montgomery junior wide receiver J.T. Turner has played exceptionally well this season.

J.T. Turner shining for the Montgomery Tigers

Jena Giants set to face Grant Cougars

Avoyelles blasts South Beauregard in first game post-quarantine

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
In an unusual setting, the Avoyelles Mustangs defeated the South Beauregard Knights 42-28 after being in quarantine for the past two weeks.

Avoyelles Mustangs improve to 3-0

Generals women’s basketball team ranked third in RRAC preseason poll

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The LSUA Generals women’s' basketball team came in ranked third in the 2020-21 RRAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll.

Avoyelles blasts South Beauregard in first game post-quarantine

Warhorses hosting Tioga named Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The game between the Peabody Warhorses and the Tioga Indians has been selected as the Week 5 ‘Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week’.

Warhorses hosting Tioga named Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

LSUA Generals kickoff season with media day

By Nicole Hutchison
After months of waiting, and a missed opportunity to compete in the post-season due to the pandemic, the day has arrived. The LSUA Generals hosted their media to kick off the 7th season under head coach Larry Cordaro.