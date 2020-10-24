Jena fights through adversity to get to .500; tasked with Grant this week

JENA, La. (KALB) - The Jena Giants faced a challenge over the weekend when their game with Caldwell Parish on Friday had to be postpone because of rain to Saturday.

They were able to win 8-7, but now their defense is tasked with another giant this week: the Grant Cougars' offense.

Head coach Jay Roark believes his team is up for the challenge.

“They’re (Grant) way better than they’ve ever been,” Roark said. “Our older guys are used to this being an easy game where we can get younger guys reps, and that’s not going to happen this week. It’s going to be a battle. The only way I see it going down is that it has to be a four quarter battle.”

“Our kids have worked extremely hard, and they’re just as hungry as any other team. We’ve just got to clean up some simple mistakes and if we do that, I think we’ll be competing of a district championship.”

The Giants travel to Grant on Friday night with a 7:00 pm kickoff.

