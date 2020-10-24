Marksville downs Grant in Game of the Week, 35-23

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Marksville Tigers have had a rough start to their season with a young dominant team, starting 1-2 for the first time since 2008. However, the team has bought into Dunbar’s system, winning over Grant 35-23 in the Security Sporting Good’s Game of the Week.

The Tigers led the half 14-0 after a one-yard touchdown run from the senior quarterback, John Small, Luke Normand punching another one in, and the help of Amyrion Mingo’s two two-point conversions.

“We have a lot of guys playing for the first time this year, but offensively, we had a really good game rushing for almost 400 yards,” Marksville head coach, JT Dunbar said. “We had a very balanced offensive night, and that’s what we try to achieve every week.”

With an offense like Grant that normally puts up 50 points a game, Dunbar, and his Tigers, made it a goal to contain Brady Parker.

Parker was sacked 10 times, four from senior linebacker, Javon Sampson, and only completed 50 percent of his passes-something we haven’t seen all season from the senior quarterback.

“Triston Jacobs, Javon Sampson, and Chris Simon were all huge for us last night,” Dunbar said. “It was a really balanced effort across the front and I feel our defensive line did a great job taking control of the line of scrimmage. It was a really big win for us overall.”

