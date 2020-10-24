Advertisement

Navy training plane crashes in Alabama; injuries unclear

The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs.
The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOLEY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Navy training plane traveling from Florida has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast.

Officials on Friday evening didn’t immediately release information about possible fatalities, but said no one on the ground was hurt.

Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby told news outlets that responders encountered and extinguished a “large volume of fire” that had engulfed a home and several cars.

The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs.

Navy spokeswoman Julie Ziegenhorn said the T-6 Texan II training plane had flown out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field, about 30 miles northeast of Pensacola.

