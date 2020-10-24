Saints release final injury report for Week 7

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - The New Orleans Saints (3-2) have released their final injury report ahead of their Week 7 game with the Carolina Panthers (3-3).

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and cornerback Ken Crawley are listed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status CB Janoris Jenkins Shoulder Full practice Full practice Full practice WR Deonte Harris Hamstring Full practice Full practice Full practice CB Justin Hardee Hamstring Limited Practice Limited Practice Limited Practice WR Michael Thomas Ankle/Hamstring Limited Practice Did not practice Did not practice Out T Terron Armstead Hand Did not practice Limited Practice Limited Practice G Nick Easton Concussion Did not practice Did not practice Did not practice Out S J.T. Gray Hamstring Did not practice Limited Practice Limited Practice Questionable

The Saints kickoff with the Panthers at 12:00 pm on FOX.

