Saints release final injury report for Week 7
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - The New Orleans Saints (3-2) have released their final injury report ahead of their Week 7 game with the Carolina Panthers (3-3).
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and cornerback Ken Crawley are listed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB
|Janoris Jenkins
|Shoulder
|Full practice
|Full practice
|Full practice
|WR
|Deonte Harris
|Hamstring
|Full practice
|Full practice
|Full practice
|CB
|Justin Hardee
|Hamstring
|Limited Practice
|Limited Practice
|Limited Practice
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle/Hamstring
|Limited Practice
|Did not practice
|Did not practice
|Out
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Hand
|Did not practice
|Limited Practice
|Limited Practice
|G
|Nick Easton
|Concussion
|Did not practice
|Did not practice
|Did not practice
|Out
|S
|J.T. Gray
|Hamstring
|Did not practice
|Limited Practice
|Limited Practice
|Questionable
The Saints kickoff with the Panthers at 12:00 pm on FOX.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.