Sean Payton dismisses Michael Thomas trade rumors

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks to quarterback Drew Brees during practice at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton responded on Twitter to rumors of the Saints having interest in trading wide receiver Michael Thomas.

There had been reports of a feeling around the NFL that the Saints could be willing to trade Thomas before the Week 8 deadline.

Thomas has not seen action since Week 1 because of injuries and a suspension for punching a teammate in practice.

