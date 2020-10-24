Sean Payton dismisses Michael Thomas trade rumors
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton responded on Twitter to rumors of the Saints having interest in trading wide receiver Michael Thomas.
There had been reports of a feeling around the NFL that the Saints could be willing to trade Thomas before the Week 8 deadline.
Thomas has not seen action since Week 1 because of injuries and a suspension for punching a teammate in practice.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.