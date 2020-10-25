Advertisement

Alabama Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle out for the season following leg injury

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) carries the ball against Auburn during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tn. (WBRC) - One of the Crimson Tide’s most explosive players, Jaylen Waddle, is out for the season following an injury in the first play of the game against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Head Coach Nick Saban made the announcement during a halftime interview, confirming that the leg injury would indeed keep the receiver out for the rest of the season.

Waddle has racked up 557 yards and 4 touchdowns since the start of the season.

