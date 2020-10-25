Local teen comes home to a pizza party after surviving an ATV accident

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - John Williams, a paramedic with Acadian Ambulance, threw a surprise party for his 13-year-old friend, Tristan Cole.

Saturday, Aug. 17, Cole had an ATV accident. Cole says one of the ATV’s brake pads malfunctioned and caused one of the wheels to lockup. As a result of the wheel locking-up, the ATV flipped over.

Cole did injure his hand during the accident, but overall says he is fine.

“He was probably one of the most respectful 13-year-old kids I picked up in a long time,” Williams explained. “Never really complained at all about anything... he was concerned about everything else other than himself.”

“While lying in the hospital bed... I was thinking,” Cole said while holding back tears. “I told myself, ‘Well, Jesus has a plan for everything, and so it’s a good outcome either way.’”

Cole got out of the hospital on Aug. 20.

