Advertisement

Pence to keep up travel despite top aide testing positive for coronavirus

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence plans to maintain an aggressive campaign schedule this week despite his exposure to a top aide who tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House said Saturday.

Pence himself tested negative, his office said. Under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, the vice president is considered a “close contact” of his chief of staff, Marc Short, but will not quarantine, said spokesman Devin O’Malley.

O’Malley said Pence decided to maintain his travel schedule “in consultation with the White House Medical Unit” and “in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel.” Those guidelines require that essential workers exposed to someone with the coronavirus closely monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and wear a mask whenever around other people.

O’Malley said Pence and his wife, Karen, both tested negative on Saturday “and remain in good health.”

Saskia Popescu, an infectious disease expert at George Mason University, called Pence’s decision to travel “grossly negligent” regardless of the stated justification that Pence is an essential worker.

“It’s just an insult to everybody who has been working in public health and public health response,” she said. “I also find it really harmful and disrespectful to the people going to the rally” and the people on Pence’s own staff who will accompany him.

“He needs to be staying home 14 days,” she added. “Campaign events are not essential.”

After a day of campaigning in Florida on Saturday, Pence was seen wearing a mask as he returned to Washington aboard Air Force Two shortly after the news of Short’s diagnosis was made public. He is scheduled to hold a rally on Sunday afternoon in Kinston, NC.

Pence, who has headed the White House coronavirus task force since late February, has repeatedly found himself in an uncomfortable position balancing political concerns with the administration’s handling the pandemic that has killed more than 220,000 Americans. The vice president has advocated mask-wearing and social distancing, but often does not wear one himself and holds large political events where many people do not wear face-coverings.

By virtue of his position as vice president, Pence is considered an essential worker. The White House did not address how Pence’s political activities amounted to essential work.

Short’s diagnosis comes weeks after the coronavirus spread through the White House, infecting President Donald Trump, the first lady, and two dozen other aides, staffers and allies.

Short, Pence’s top aide and one of his closest confidants, did not travel with the vice president on Saturday.

Pence’s handling of his exposure to a confirmed positive case stands in contrast to how Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris responded when a close aide and a member of her campaign plane’s charter crew tested positive for the virus earlier this month. She took several days off the campaign trail citing her desire to act out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tropical depression forms south of Cuba, set to strengthen

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A tropical depression formed Saturday afternoon south of Cuba amid forecasts that the system would become a named tropical storm later this weekend and possibly a hurricane within days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

National

California girds for most dangerous fire weather of year with utility cut

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
This will be the fifth time PG&E has cut power to customers this year and by far the largest shutdown.

National

Surging coronavirus colors White House race in closing days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
In addition to a spike in coronavirus cases in the U.S., the percentage of people who are testing positive for COVID-19 is up in many parts of the country.

National

How could the COVID case surge affect the race?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The recent surge of COVID-19 cases isn't necessarily a hot topic on the campaign trail.

Latest News

News

The Family Justice Center hosts domestic violence awareness event

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
The Family Justice Center held a community event recognizing domestic violence awareness month.

News

Local teen comes home to a pizza party after surviving an ATV accident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Approximately 25 people showed up to celebrate a local teenager who got out of the hospital after an ATV accident.

News

Volunteers work to clean Kisatchie Forest after Hurricanes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Volunteers work to clean up the Kisatchie National Forest after Hurricanes impact the Cenla area.

National

Amber Alert: 2 missing girls found safe after 2 boys are killed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are looking for two girls who were abducted from a Kansas home where two boys were found dead Saturday.

News

AG Jeff Landry Statement on House Petition to Terminate the Public Health Emergency

Updated: 7 hours ago
Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement on the House of Representatives’ petition to terminate the public health emergency.

National

Weekend arguments in SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
The Senate holds a rare weekend session to debate the SCOTUS nomination ahead of a final confirmation vote.