Saints rude host in Bridgewater’s return to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Teddy Bridgewater had plans of returning to the Superdome and beating his former team. But Drew Brees and the Saints disrupted the comeback tour.

The Saints just got by Carolina, 27-24.

Brees ended the day going 29-of-36 passing, 287 yards, two touchdowns.

Brees accounted for three touchdowns in the first half. He found Jared Cook for a 4-yard score, leaped in from a yard out to give the Saints a 14-3 lead, and hit Deonte Harris for a 4-yard touchdown right before the half.

Bridgewater finished 23-of-28 passing, 254 yards, two touchdowns.

Bridgewater connected with DJ Moore for a 74-yard touchdown, and a 7-yard score, both in the second quarter.

The Saints are 4-2 on the season. Carolina is currently 3-4 in 2020.

