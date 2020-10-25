Advertisement

True freshman Finley looks confident and comfortable, leading LSU win over South Carolina

TJ Finley during the first half of a game between LSU and South Carolina at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.(Photo by: Chris Parent / LSU Athletics)
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In front of an official Tiger Stadium crowd of 21,855, many of whom were chanting his name by the end of the game, LSU true freshman quarterback TJ Finley put on a show in his first collegiate start to lead the Tigers to a win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

LSU (2-2) looked like the offense didn’t miss a beat with a new starter in the game, dominating South Carolina (2-3), 52-24, in a game that saw the running game head coach Ed Orgeron has been talking about, emerge to help out the young signal-caller.

Finley was 17-21-1 for 265 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown.

The Tigers gave the Gamecocks a heavy dose of the run game, picking up a total of 276 yards on the ground. John Emery Jr. got it going for LSU first but it was Tyrion Davis-Price who did the most damage. He had 22 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown. Emery had 18 carries for 88 yards and he also found the end zone once. Finley ran the ball eight times for 24 yards, including his one-yard keeper to cross the goal line for LSU’s first score of the game.

