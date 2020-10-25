Volunteers work to clean Kisatchie Forest after Hurricanes

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Volunteers are working to clean up the Kincaid Lake Recreation area that’s nested in part of the Kisatchie National Forest.

The area received significant damage from Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, which came just 6 weeks later.

Calcasieu District Ranger, Jonny Fryar, says they hope to have the “beach” at the recreation open in the spring. But some areas of the forest may take longer to re-open because of the amount of damage and restoration that’s needed.

Check out this Down Home Louisiana segment to see more about this area.

