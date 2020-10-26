$2,000 reward offered in LaSalle murder case

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A $2,000 reward is being offered in connection with a weekend homicide in LaSalle Parish.

The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who shot and killed 44-year-old Leon Turner.

Authorities say Turner was gunned down in an ambush-style shooting on the 1500 block of Church Street, just outside of Jena. The incident happened on Oct. 23, 2020, around 8:45 p.m. According to the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office, Turner was working under the hood of a car when someone drove by and began shooting at him. Turner was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information on this case, call the sheriff’s office at 318-992-2151.

