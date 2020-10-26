Advertisement

A look at next steps for petition to temporarily end COVID-19 restrictions in La.

(KTUU)
By Matt Houston
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is still ignoring a petition from lawmakers that would halt all the state’s COVID-19 rules for a week.

Even some legislators who signed on say they’re not sure it’s constitutional. The courts will eventually decide where things stand though. Until then, a high-ranking House member who signed the petition says your best bet is to still follow the rules.

“If I’m a bar owner and I want to open up until 2 a.m. this week, should I do that?” asked WAFB’s Matt Houston.

“I can’t in good conscience recommend that because there is still an executive order in place that hasn’t been terminated. If I was a business owner, I would wait toward some sort of courtroom resolution giving more instruction,” said Rep. Tanner Magee, speaker pro tem.

The governor says a lawsuit contesting this petition has been filed. The lawsuit asks the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge to declare a section of the law used by some members of the House in an attempt to overrule the public health emergency unconstitutional. The lawsuit also claims the petition was improperly filed because the legislature did not consult the Louisiana Department of Health in its making.

“In addition to the fact that getting rid of the mitigation measures that have proven to slow the spread of COVID and save lives is reckless and dangerous, the law being used is blatantly unconstitutional. Louisiana’s constitution doesn’t allow only one chamber of the legislature to overturn a public health emergency, and, even if it did, the petitioners did not properly consult the public health experts from the Louisiana Department of Health,” Gov. Edwards said. “Multiple people, including the author of the legislature’s petition and many of its signers, have acknowledged the law’s unconstitutionality in both public and private conversations. It’s frankly sad and counterproductive to have to take this legal action as we are also responding not only to a pandemic but also recovering from two serious hurricanes and preparing for the possibility of another. I am incredibly disappointed that at a time when Louisianans need to be coming together to protect each other from this virus, some legislators and the attorney general are instead playing politics with people’s lives. Louisiana remains in Phase 3, our successful mitigation measures remain in place, and I will continue to work with public health officials and experts to make decisions based on sound science and data.”

