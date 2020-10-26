Be creative this Halloween while staying safe from COVID-19

The following information has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Health:

(LDH) - Halloween is coming, and we challenge you this year to be creative with how you celebrate. Yes, be a little spooked about COVID – it is still actively spreading in our communities. But that does not mean we cannot have a fang-tastic Halloween.

It’s safest this year if you can plan a Halloween celebration at home with your household. You can still dress up and eat your favorite Halloween candy – as long as parents are OK with it of course. You can watch scary movies. You can share spooky stories and your costumes on a Halloween Zoom party.

If you are going to take your family trick-or-treating, make sure you are wearing a mask when you go out and not just your Halloween mask/costume.

You have heard LDH say time and again – outdoors are safer than indoors; that applies to Halloween too. For the older Halloween fans, that goes for you as well – outdoor activities are less risky.

Keep your gatherings small, while remembering as the White House pointed out this week that just because they’re your close friends does not mean they do not have COVID.

Don’t trick yourself into letting your guard down; treat yourself to a fun and safe Halloween.

CDC has a lot of great guidance in case you have more questions or are looking for more ideas.

