Be creative this Halloween while staying safe from COVID-19
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Health:
(LDH) - Halloween is coming, and we challenge you this year to be creative with how you celebrate. Yes, be a little spooked about COVID – it is still actively spreading in our communities. But that does not mean we cannot have a fang-tastic Halloween.
- It’s safest this year if you can plan a Halloween celebration at home with your household. You can still dress up and eat your favorite Halloween candy – as long as parents are OK with it of course. You can watch scary movies. You can share spooky stories and your costumes on a Halloween Zoom party.
- If you are going to take your family trick-or-treating, make sure you are wearing a mask when you go out and not just your Halloween mask/costume.
- You have heard LDH say time and again – outdoors are safer than indoors; that applies to Halloween too. For the older Halloween fans, that goes for you as well – outdoor activities are less risky.
- Keep your gatherings small, while remembering as the White House pointed out this week that just because they’re your close friends does not mean they do not have COVID.
- Don’t trick yourself into letting your guard down; treat yourself to a fun and safe Halloween.
- CDC has a lot of great guidance in case you have more questions or are looking for more ideas.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 LDH. All rights reserved.