Advertisement

Be creative this Halloween while staying safe from COVID-19

Halloween activities
Halloween activities(AP Images)
By LDH
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Health:

(LDH) - Halloween is coming, and we challenge you this year to be creative with how you celebrate. Yes, be a little spooked about COVID – it is still actively spreading in our communities. But that does not mean we cannot have a fang-tastic Halloween.

  • It’s safest this year if you can plan a Halloween celebration at home with your household. You can still dress up and eat your favorite Halloween candy – as long as parents are OK with it of course. You can watch scary movies. You can share spooky stories and your costumes on a Halloween Zoom party.
  • If you are going to take your family trick-or-treating, make sure you are wearing a mask when you go out and not just your Halloween mask/costume.
  • You have heard LDH say time and again – outdoors are safer than indoors; that applies to Halloween too. For the older Halloween fans, that goes for you as well – outdoor activities are less risky.
  • Keep your gatherings small, while remembering as the White House pointed out this week that just because they’re your close friends does not mean they do not have COVID.
  • Don’t trick yourself into letting your guard down; treat yourself to a fun and safe Halloween.
  • CDC has a lot of great guidance in case you have more questions or are looking for more ideas.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 LDH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rapides Parish Library to be permanently fine-free

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By RPL
Library fines often create a barrier that either prevents or discourages people from borrowing library items.

News

Cleco preparing for Tropical Storm Zeta

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cleco
Cleco is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Zeta

VOD Recordings

Erica Phillips

Updated: 1 hours ago
Erica Phillips

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

Latest News

VOD Recordings

ACDS Monster Dash

Updated: 3 hours ago
ACDS Monster Dash

VOD Recordings

Focus on the Future Scholarship

Updated: 3 hours ago
Focus on the Future Scholarship

News

Protemp Staffing talks local job openings

Updated: 3 hours ago
Protemp Staffing talks local job openings

News

Lunch Kids 10/26/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lunch Kids 10/26/20

News

Front Street in Natchitoches will close to hang Christmas lights

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By City of Natchitoches
The City’s Utility Department will be hanging Christmas lights on Front Street

News

The Rapides Foundation announces creation of hurricane relief funds

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Rapides Foundation
The Rapides Foundation is offering the funding in response to back-to-back hurricanes, which brought catastrophic damage and flooding to Central Louisiana.