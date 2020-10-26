City of Alexandria addressing drainage issues

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The drains in Alexandria have been used a lot this year during what has been an active hurricane season for Louisiana.

At the October State of the Community Update, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall and city engineer Frank Willis addressed the issues that many residents in the city have had with the drains that led to flooding in some areas.

At the update, they said that numerous projects are in the works as there are close to 30 areas in Alexandria that will need to be improved.

Willis said one solution would be to have an opening that drains the water from the city straight to the Red River. Sandy Bayou used to be a natural drain that would flow into the river, but when the Red River levee was built, it blocked that opening which is why it floods the way it does in the city.

“The area that connects to Sandy Bayou comes off the big diversion canal, so there’s a great opportunity to get water into the Red River when the river is lower. When we get a hurricane, our water rises here so it’s a great opportunity to get the water out without even pumping it,” said Willis.

Willis added that in the Deerfield community, the water usually flows out smooth, but other areas with water that rely on gravity draining like the water that comes from Kincaid Lake, backs up so the water cannot flow out.

It is up to the mayor and the Alexandria City Council to vote on and decide what project the city will start with first.

