Cleco preparing for Tropical Storm Zeta

PINEVILLE, La. (Cleco) - Cleco is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Zeta, as meteorologists are predicting it could make landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane in southeast Louisiana on Wednesday evening.

“If the current track holds, Zeta could impact our customers in St Tammany and Washington parishes. However, we encourage all of our customers to prepare because the intensity and path of a storm can fluctuate until it makes landfall,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “Hurricane conditions are possible as early as Tuesday night, including strong winds, heavy rain, flooding, isolated tornadoes, downed trees and downed power lines.”

In addition to Cleco personnel, the company has secured contractor crews ahead of the storm’s predicted landfall in southeast Louisiana.

“We will continue following Zeta and secure additional resources based on the storm’s projected path and strength,” said Lass. “This has been a record-setting hurricane season, so we must continue to take every storm seriously. Being prepared before a storm hits can be life-saving and lessen damage to personal property.”

Customers encouraged to:

Prepare a storm kit. Gather supplies you might need during a power outage, including a flashlight, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.

Clear patio furniture and other objects that could move during high winds and cause damage or injury.

Charge cell phones, tablets and laptops.

Test run portable generators. Do not connect portable generators to your electrical wiring and never operate a generator in an enclosed space like a garage.

If water is getting close to your home or business, turn off individual breakers and then turn off the electricity at the main breaker.

Remember to call 911 and Cleco at 1-800-622-6537 to report an unsafe situation involving electricity. For additional storm preparation and safety tips, visit cleco.com and follow us on Facebook at @ClecoPower.

