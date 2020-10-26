Advertisement

Father of baby taken from Monroe hospital arrested

Travis Hargrove, 35
By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a father accused of taking a newborn baby from a hospital in Monroe.

Authorities said the baby was taken from St. Francis Medical Center just after 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2020. Subsequently, state police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Travis Hargrove, Jr. was born on Oct. 22 at 7:04 a.m., with a medical condition that will require treatment. Police said 35-year-old Travis Hargrove left the hospital with the baby hidden in a black backpack. The baby was found safe a few hours later.

Hargrove was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of cruelty to a juvenile.

