Father of baby taken from Monroe hospital arrested

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a father accused of taking a newborn baby from a hospital in Monroe.

Authorities said the baby was taken from St. Francis Medical Center just after 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2020. Subsequently, state police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Travis Hargrove, Jr. was born on Oct. 22 at 7:04 a.m., with a medical condition that will require treatment. Police said 35-year-old Travis Hargrove left the hospital with the baby hidden in a black backpack. The baby was found safe a few hours later.

Hargrove was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of cruelty to a juvenile.

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.