Food Bank of Cenla offering emergency food assistance until Friday, October 30

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - There are still many people struggling after both Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta in Cenla and across the state.

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana has been offering emergency food assistance since Delta hit earlier this month. They’ll continue to do so until this Friday, October 30.

From now until Friday, anyone in need of food can stop by the distribution site on Baldwin Avenue. All you’ll need is a photo ID and a staff member will ask about your household size.

Starting Monday, November 2, emergency food relief will end and food distribution will go back to being based on income.

Here in Cenla, representatives with the food bank say it’s been an especially busy year.

“We have seen, obviously after a disaster, an increase in need. Families, individuals who might not normally need our help after they’ve lost food, they may not have the funds to replenish that. So that’s the point of disaster relief to help not only the people who normally need our help, but to also reach those people that need us only in times of disaster.”

If Tropical Storm Zeta does impact Cenla later this week and if our area becomes eligible, the food bank will start disaster relief again.

Distribution at the food bank runs Monday through Friday from 8 until noon and then again from 1 until 3 p.m.

At this time, five parishes have been approved for DSNAP, including Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vermillion.

