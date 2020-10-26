Front Street in Natchitoches will close to hang Christmas lights

The following information has been provided by The City of Natchitoches:

(City of Natchitoches) - The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that on Tuesday, October 27th the south end of Front Street will close from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and then on Wednesday, October 28th the north end of Front Street will close from 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

The City’s Utility Department will be hanging Christmas lights on Front Street during this time and will close the street to thru traffic for the safety of the workers and motorists.

The City of Natchitoches appreciates the public’s patience during this time as we turn the City of Natchitoches into the City of Lights for the holiday season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 City of Natchitoches. All rights reserved.