Gov. Edwards, Baton Rouge area leaders celebrate completion of I-10 widening project between Highland Road and LA 73

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by state and local leaders Monday, Oct. 26 to celebrate the completion of a project to widen a 6.5-mile stretch of I-10 in the Baton Rouge area.

Construction on the $72 million project began in February 2018 and widened I-10 from four to six lanes between Highland Road in Baton Rouge and LA 73 in Ascension Parish.

The project also raised the LA 928 (Bluff Road) bridge.

“This widening project has been a priority for the state in order to alleviate the traffic congestion for the more than 95,000 motorists who travel this route daily,” said Gov. Edwards. “That number is expected to reach over 110,000 the next 10 years, which is why it was essential to offer additional travel lanes to accommodate this increase in capacity. I’m thankful to everyone involved for their hard work in making this project become a reality. It is one example of how working together can create infrastructure that will improve the quality of life for our citizens and improve our economy.”

“The commercial opportunities and advantages offered by the completion of this project will be immense, as this is a heavily traveled freight corridor and the main corridor used by motorists traveling between Baton Rouge and the growing suburban areas of northern Ascension Parish,” said Sec. Wilson. “This is another example of what can be accomplished when elected leaders work together to create a better infrastructure system for our motorists.”

