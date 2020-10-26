Gov. Edwards to hold news briefing ahead of Zeta impacts
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to hold a news conference Monday afternoon. The briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Oct. 26.
The NHC says Zeta is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane by late Monday morning. Landfall along the central Gulf coast is possible by mid-week.
