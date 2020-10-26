Hicks Lady Pirates receive their state championship rings

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Hick Lady Pirates finished their 2019 season with a storybook ending, and Thursday evening (Aug. 22), they received their state championship rings.

The Lady Pirates finished the season with a 42-1 record, making them back-to-back state champs.

“I’m on top of the world,” Lauren Quinn, a forward for the Hick Lady Pirates, said. “Coach always says there are not many people out there who get this chance. And I’m very blessed to have a group of girls that I can experience this with.”

One thing the team says they value more than their rings is their sisterhood.

“No matter what we are going through on and off the court, we are to be there for each other,” Chloe Wilbanks, the point guard for the Lady Pirates, said. “I think that’s what makes our team so special.”

Wilbanks won State Championship MVP, and she’ll return for her senior, along with her partner in crime, Quinn, who has six scholarship offers, and four of them are D-1.

“You don’t climb the high mountain alone,” Mike Charrier, the coach of the Lady Pirates, said. “It’s in conjunction with others.”

Charrier’s quote will hold more weight this year after the Lady Pirates lost their gym.

“After Hurricane Laura, our gym roof was damaged,” Charrier explained. “It flooded, and we’re at a standstill at the moment.”

However, the team’s motto is no excuses, and they are up for the challenge.

“We love it,” Quinn said. “We want all the firepower we can get.”

“It’s required a whole more focus in practice because we don’t have as much time,” Wilbanks explained. “It really brought out our dedication.”

“I believe these girls are going to respond to challenge and make it a storybook finish,” Charrier said.

Overall, it sounds like the Lady Pirates story might not be finished. Instead, it seems like they might be writing another chapter with a possible three-peat on their mind.

