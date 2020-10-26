Advertisement

Hicks Lady Pirates receive their state championship rings

By Corey Howard
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:21 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Hick Lady Pirates finished their 2019 season with a storybook ending, and Thursday evening (Aug. 22), they received their state championship rings.

The Lady Pirates finished the season with a 42-1 record, making them back-to-back state champs.

“I’m on top of the world,” Lauren Quinn, a forward for the Hick Lady Pirates, said. “Coach always says there are not many people out there who get this chance. And I’m very blessed to have a group of girls that I can experience this with.”

One thing the team says they value more than their rings is their sisterhood.

“No matter what we are going through on and off the court, we are to be there for each other,” Chloe Wilbanks, the point guard for the Lady Pirates, said. “I think that’s what makes our team so special.”

Wilbanks won State Championship MVP, and she’ll return for her senior, along with her partner in crime, Quinn, who has six scholarship offers, and four of them are D-1.

“You don’t climb the high mountain alone,” Mike Charrier, the coach of the Lady Pirates, said. “It’s in conjunction with others.”

Charrier’s quote will hold more weight this year after the Lady Pirates lost their gym.

“After Hurricane Laura, our gym roof was damaged,” Charrier explained. “It flooded, and we’re at a standstill at the moment.”

However, the team’s motto is no excuses, and they are up for the challenge.

“We love it,” Quinn said. “We want all the firepower we can get.”

“It’s required a whole more focus in practice because we don’t have as much time,” Wilbanks explained. “It really brought out our dedication.”

“I believe these girls are going to respond to challenge and make it a storybook finish,” Charrier said.

Overall, it sounds like the Lady Pirates story might not be finished. Instead, it seems like they might be writing another chapter with a possible three-peat on their mind.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

SportsNite crew breaks down Marksville’s win over Grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The Marksville Tigers have had a rough start to their season with a young dominant team, starting 1-2 for the first time since 2008. However, the team has bought into Dunbar’s system, winning over Grant 35-23 in the Security Sporting Good’s Game of the Week.

Sports

Montgomery’s J.T. Turner’s diving catch named Play of the Week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Montgomery wide receiver J.T. Turner’s diving catch against Northwood won this week’s Play of the Week.`

Pro Sports

REPORT: Former LSU WR Odell Beckham Jr. suffers what’s believed to be major knee injury; MRI scheduled

Updated: 5 hours ago
Former LSU and current Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 25 due to an injury and reports indicate it could be serious.

News

SportsNite crew breaks down Marksville's win over Grant

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Marksville Tigers defeated the Grant Cougars 35-23 in our Game of the Week.

Latest News

News

Montgomery’s J.T. Turner’s diving catch named Play of the Week

Updated: 6 hours ago
Montgomery wide receiver J.T. Turner’s diving catch against Northwood won this week’s Play of the Week.`

Pro Sports

Saints rude host in Bridgewater’s return to New Orleans

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Garland Gillen
Teddy Bridgewater had plans of returning to the Superdome and beating his former team. But Drew Brees and the Saints disrupted the comeback tour.

Sports

AP source: NFL fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 13 hours ago
The NFL has fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 for violating protocols leading to the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak during the season, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press.

College

True freshman Finley looks confident and comfortable, leading LSU win over South Carolina

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT
LSU true freshman quarterback TJ Finley put on a show in his first collegiate start to lead the Tigers to a win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Sports

Alabama Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle out for the season following leg injury

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT
One of the Crimson Tide’s most explosive players, Jaylen Waddle, is out for the season following an injury in the first play of the game against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Sports

Jena wins in defensive battle over Caldwell Parish

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The Jena Giants prevailed in a full four-quarter defensive battle over the Caldwell Parish Spartans, 8-7.