Jena’s Jaray Jenkins continues to contribute to Tigers’ offense

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - While eyes fell to LSU freshman quarterback TJ Finley in the team’s 52-24 win over South Carolina, Central Louisiana saw wide receiver Jaray Jenkins contribute to the Tiger offense again.

The former Jena Giant finished with three catches for 76 yards. This season he has totaled 11 catches for 204 yards, and his yards per catch average sits at 18. Head coach Ed Orgeron spoke about Jaray’s play.

“He has done a tremendous job,” Orgeron said. “He is one of our most improved football players. He has come here and done a tremendous job. I’m so happy about what he’s doing. I think we need to get him the ball more. I know he represents Alexandria and that area. He’s very proud of it. He’s a great young man, and I’m happy for him.”

