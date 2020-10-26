Montgomery’s J.T. Turner’s diving catch named Play of the Week

MONTGOMERY, La. (KALB) - Montgomery wide receiver J.T. Turner’s diving catch against Northwood won this week’s Play of the Week.`

Turner’s play narrowly edged Pickering’s Marlon Freeney connection to Deshawn Jackson. Turner’s play earned 41% of the votes, and the Freeney/Jackson play gained 39% of the votes.

