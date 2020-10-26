Advertisement

Montgomery’s J.T. Turner’s focused on having a ‘killer mentality’

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, La. (KALB) - Montgomery junior wide receiver J.T. Turner has played exceptionally well this season.

Through the first three weeks of the season he had 11 catches for 201 yards and three touchdowns. That may not sound like a lot, but in just this past week against Northwood, Turner had four catches for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Ahead of their game with the Logansport Tigers (2-0), he knows he’ll have to step up even more.

“I have to have a killer mentality,” Turner said. “I feel like if I think like that, I can’t be stopped. I feel like no one can stop me from doing what I’m doing. I’ll make sure that I’ll do what I need to do to get my team a win. All you have to do is just put the ball in the air, and let me go make a play on it.”

“He’s stepped up,” head coach Brian Williams said. “He doesn’t pout because he knows he’s going to get his touches and when he does, he’s been taking advantage of it.”

J.T. and company face Logansport this Friday with a 7:00 p.m. kickoff.

