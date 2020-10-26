Advertisement

Rapides Parish Library to be permanently fine-free

Rapides Parish Library
Rapides Parish Library(KALB)
By RPL
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by the Rapides Parish Library:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RPL) - The vote is in, and the Rapides Parish Library Board of Control agrees that it is completely “fine” for Rapides Parish Library to be permanently fine free! The results of the June 1, 2020 RPL decision to be temporarily fine free proved to have a positive outcome for community members and the Library itself.

Director Celise Reech-Harper states “As Director, I am thrilled with the Board of Control’s decision to permanently make our Rapides Parish Library fine free. This move is another advancement in the service and value we deliver to our community.”

RPL is one Library system out of many nationwide that realizes a punitive fine policy forms a social inequity that alienates a large portion of our community from Library use. Library fines often create a barrier that either prevents or discourages people from borrowing library items. The result is that individuals who would benefit the most from library services are unable to use them. This undermines the mission of Rapides Parish Library which aims to promote lifelong learning, enhanced quality of life, and literacy through print, audiovisual and electronic resources.  The Library staff ensures that all citizens receive the maximum value from available informational, educational, cultural and recreational resources.

Although the Rapides Parish Library is now fine free, customers will continue to receive notice of their overdue books and after 45 days, the items will be considered lost. Lost items will need to be returned or paid for prior to checking out additional library materials. Additionally, hotspot and laptop fines remain in place. The utilization of online e-branch services remains available as well.

The Rapides Parish Library looks forward to continuing service to our communities, whether it be through drive-through, curbside, or physical and virtual spaces.

