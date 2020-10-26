REPORT: Former LSU WR Odell Beckham Jr. suffers what’s believed to be major knee injury; MRI scheduled

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Former LSU and current Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 25 due to an injury and reports indicate it could be serious.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, it is believed Beckham suffered a major knee injury. An MRI is scheduled for Monday morning to determine the prognosis.

CBS Sports reported Beckham Jr. was injured while trying to tackle Darius Phillips after an interception in the first quarter.

Beckham has 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns this season.

He missed a total of 27 games during the first six seasons of his career.

The Browns rallied to beat former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals, 37-34. Burrow was 35-of-47 for 406 yards and three touchdowns in the losing effort. He threw one interception but also ran in a touchdown. He is the first rookie in NFL history to record three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown while also throwing for more than 350 yards in a game.

