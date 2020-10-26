Advertisement

Traffic accident on Hwy 28 East closes both lanes

Hwy 28 East accident
Hwy 28 East accident(KALB)
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A traffic accident has closed both lanes of Highway 28 East in Pineville, just outside of the Libuse community.

The accident happened Monday morning.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police say there are only minor injuries to report at this time. The Rapides Parish Sheriff Office and Pineville Police are also assisting on scene.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tyler tells us that our Monday to kick off the new week across Central Louisiana calls for a mainly dry day. All eyes on Tropical Storm Zeta.

News

Property owner withdraws his hemp farm proposal

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
A Leesville property owner backed out of his proposal to start a hemp farm. The property owner sent the city an email on Oct. 21, expressing his disappointment. KALB spoke with Rick Allen, the mayor of Leesville, about the situation.

News

Leesville Hemp Farm Developments

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

SportsNite crew breaks down Marksville's win over Grant

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Marksville Tigers defeated the Grant Cougars 35-23 in our Game of the Week.

Latest News

News

Montgomery’s J.T. Turner’s diving catch named Play of the Week

Updated: 14 hours ago
Montgomery wide receiver J.T. Turner’s diving catch against Northwood won this week’s Play of the Week.`

News

The Family Justice Center hosts domestic violence awareness event

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT
|
By My Sherie Johnson
The Family Justice Center held a community event recognizing domestic violence awareness month.

News

Local teen comes home to a pizza party after surviving an ATV accident

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT
|
By Corey Howard
Approximately 25 people showed up to celebrate a local teenager who got out of the hospital after an ATV accident.

News

Volunteers work to clean Kisatchie Forest after Hurricanes

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Volunteers work to clean up the Kisatchie National Forest after Hurricanes impact the Cenla area.

News

AG Jeff Landry Statement on House Petition to Terminate the Public Health Emergency

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT
Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement on the House of Representatives’ petition to terminate the public health emergency.

News

14-year-old woodworker donates art to local frontline workers

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Local girl donates handmade, custom wood flag to frontline workers.