Traffic accident on Hwy 28 East closes both lanes

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A traffic accident has closed both lanes of Highway 28 East in Pineville, just outside of the Libuse community.

The accident happened Monday morning.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police say there are only minor injuries to report at this time. The Rapides Parish Sheriff Office and Pineville Police are also assisting on scene.

