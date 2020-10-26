Trial for mom charged with murder of daughter delayed due to COVID-19

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A trial for Karen Harrison, the mother of a young woman suffering from cerebral palsy who died after severe neglect, has been continued until January after an attorney involved “was exposed to COVID-19 and is now in quarantine.” Harrison was on the trial list set for this week as a trial that was scheduled to move forward. The new trial is now set for Jan. 11, 2021.

Harrison, 49, is charged with second degree murder, conspiracy to commit second degree murder, cruelty to the infirmed, and cruelty to a juvenile for the Nov. 2018 death of Cyra Harrison, 25. A couple that Harrison was living with, Glen Maricle, 57, and Marilyn Maricle, 53, also face the same charges. Marilyn Maricle’s name also appeared on the trial list this week, but her trial was also delayed until Jan. 11, 2021. Motions for Glen Maricle are still pending.

The cases are being prosecuted by Brian Cespiva for the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office. Harrison is represented by Andree Jacques and Jonas Nash. Marilyn Maricle is represented by Chad Guillot. Glen Maricle is represented by Phillip Robinson.

Judge Chris Hazel is presiding over the trials.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.