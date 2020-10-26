Advertisement

Warhorses hosting Tioga named Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

Peabody quarterback Tyriq Miles (center) prepares to take a snap from his center.
Peabody quarterback Tyriq Miles (center) prepares to take a snap from his center.
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The game between the Peabody Warhorses and the Tioga Indians has been selected as the Week 5 ‘Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week’.

The selection was based on voting from the Central Louisiana community in our online polls.

Peabody’s matchup with Tioga collected 41% of the votes, which beat the Jena/Grant game that totaled 32% of the votes.

Peabody comes into the game at 2-0 after beating Buckeye on Friday while Tioga is 3-1 after beating Leesville.

Kickoff for the Peabody/Tioga game will be 7 p.m. at W.C. Davis Memorial Stadium in Alexandria, LA.

