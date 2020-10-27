Cenla has record-breaking early voter turnout

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Tuesday, Oct. 27, marks the final day of in-person early voting. Across Central Louisiana, there has been record-breaking early voting.

“It’s been record-breaking. We’ve had a really good turnout,” Grant Parish Registrar of Voters Rita Rachal said.

In Vernon Parish the same is true.

“Pretty busy...we’ve had a record I think,” Vernon Parish Registrar of Voters Tina Cooley said. “It’s been steady. The lines have gotten kind of long. The first day they were out to the corner and that’s the first time that’s happened.”

The coronavirus pandemic has brought some challenges to the voting process. Rachal explained social distancing with limited space was a conflict in Grant Parish.

“Keeping the six feet distance between everybody...making sure we sterilize after someone comes in and leaves,” Rachal said.

“I think we’ve had some people that were kind of afraid of the corona. Everyone’s wearing their masks,” Cooley said.

With a record-breaking turnout, things have been busy between Cenla registrar of voters offices. Allen Parish also had long lines.

“We’ve been lined up out the door back to back and today’s the last day,” Allen Parish Registrar of Voters Monica Warren said.

Overall, registrars say their turnout has been really good, and they appreciate their voters.

“We wipe down the machines and wipe down the cards and wipe down everything when the person leaves,” Cooley said.

Anna Matherne, a Louisiana College senior, is a first-time early voter.

“It was really exciting,” she said. “I was just under the age of being able to vote in the last presidential election and so being able to do my civic duty and vote this time was exciting.”

Her message about this election season is: “Everything that’s going on with COVID and 2020...it’s just really important to go out there and put your say in.”

Visit the Secretary of State’s website here for updated voter turnout information.

