Advertisement

Cenla has record-breaking early voter turnout

In-person early voting ends across the state
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Tuesday, Oct. 27, marks the final day of in-person early voting. Across Central Louisiana, there has been record-breaking early voting.

“It’s been record-breaking. We’ve had a really good turnout,” Grant Parish Registrar of Voters Rita Rachal said.

In Vernon Parish the same is true.

“Pretty busy...we’ve had a record I think,” Vernon Parish Registrar of Voters Tina Cooley said. “It’s been steady. The lines have gotten kind of long. The first day they were out to the corner and that’s the first time that’s happened.”

The coronavirus pandemic has brought some challenges to the voting process. Rachal explained social distancing with limited space was a conflict in Grant Parish.

“Keeping the six feet distance between everybody...making sure we sterilize after someone comes in and leaves,” Rachal said.

“I think we’ve had some people that were kind of afraid of the corona. Everyone’s wearing their masks,” Cooley said.

With a record-breaking turnout, things have been busy between Cenla registrar of voters offices. Allen Parish also had long lines.

“We’ve been lined up out the door back to back and today’s the last day,” Allen Parish Registrar of Voters Monica Warren said.

Overall, registrars say their turnout has been really good, and they appreciate their voters.

“We wipe down the machines and wipe down the cards and wipe down everything when the person leaves,” Cooley said.

Anna Matherne, a Louisiana College senior, is a first-time early voter.

“It was really exciting,” she said. “I was just under the age of being able to vote in the last presidential election and so being able to do my civic duty and vote this time was exciting.”

Her message about this election season is: “Everything that’s going on with COVID and 2020...it’s just really important to go out there and put your say in.”

Visit the Secretary of State’s website here for updated voter turnout information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Is there a mass grave in Pineville?

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
Expert researchers and historians spent the day at Holly Oak Cemetery in Pineville searching for a rumored mass gravesite. We speak with Cenla Historian Michael Wynne about the search.

News

Record-breaking early voting numbers in Cenla

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
Central Louisiana is seeing record-breaking early voting numbers.

News

Dr. Holcombe discusses COVID Halloween

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
Halloween is right around the corner. Dr. David Holcombe discusses the safest ways to go about celebrating while avoiding not ghosts but COVID-19.

News

Congressman Johnson offers reaction to confirmation of Judge Barrett

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Congressman Mike Johnson, who offers up reaction to the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Latest News

News

Surveillance video captures domestic violence attack

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
On March 20, 2018, surveillance video captured a domestic violence attack in Vernon Parish.

News

Search for a rumored mass grave in Pineville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Expert researchers and historians spent Tuesday at Holly Oak Cemetery in Pineville, searching for a rumored mass gravesite.

News

Home surveillance video captures domestic violence attack in Vernon Parish

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Corey Howard tells a survivor's story in part two of our special series on domestic abuse.

News

FEMA registration deadline extended to Nov. 27

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The deadline for FEMA registration for Hurricane Laura victims has been extended until November 27. Hattie Stallworth, a public information officer with FEMA, shares the latest on the change.

News

RPSO searching for runaway juvenile, Kaden Parker Cross

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RPSO
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Kaden Parker Cross.

News

Lee Street Riot: Experts look at rumored mass grave site at Holly Oak Cemetery in Pineville

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Expert researchers and historians spent Tuesday at Holly Oak Cemetery in Pineville, searching for a rumored mass grave site.