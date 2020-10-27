FEMA to grant Sen. Kennedy request to extend deadline for Laura victims to register for assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. John Kennedy led a letter from Louisiana’s congressional delegation to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Pete Gaynor requesting an immediate extension of the deadline for Hurricane Laura victims to register for FEMA assistance. Kennedy also spoke with Gaynor Monday afternoon, during which the administrator agreed to extend the Oct. 27 deadline for an additional 30-day period.

“I’m thankful that Administrator Gaynor understands the unthinkable position Louisianians in Lake Charles and other parts of the state find themselves in. They’re going to work every day only to come home to roofs that need patching, trees that need clearing and homes that need rebuilding. This extension will make a big difference to the good people hit hard by Hurricane Laura,” said Kennedy.

“Hurricane Laura was one of the most powerful hurricanes to strike Louisiana, and there are still thousands of households without power or internet access in Louisiana. Recovery efforts in the area were impacted by Hurricane Delta, which further contributed to delays in the recovery process,” the lawmakers wrote to Gaynor.

Hurricane Laura destroyed infrastructure associated with the power grid, which impacted electricity and telecommunications for many thousands of residents in Louisiana, and Hurricane Delta increased that damage.

Federal assistance may include help for temporary housing, rental assistance, property repair or replacement, medical costs, child care and funeral services. The 30-day extension period will allow additional victims to apply for and receive critical assistance.

“While the national media quickly moved on from this disaster, our constituents have not. Louisianians affected by Hurricane Laura must now contend with the difficulty of rebuilding their lives during the most dangerous hurricane season on record and also a global pandemic,” the delegation explained.

Louisianians can determine whether they live in a designated parish here. More information about disaster relief is available through the FEMA helpline at 800 621 3362 (TTY 800 462 7585) and at disasterassistance.gov.

