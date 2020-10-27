Generals women’s basketball team ranked third in RRAC preseason poll

WACO, Tx (KALB) – The LSUA Generals women’s' basketball team came in ranked third in the 2020-21 RRAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll.

The Generals placed third in the poll, followed by Wiley, Huston-Tillotson and Paul Quinn.

This season the team returns its’ all-time leading scorer in junior guard Kelsey Thaxton and 2019 rebound-leading junior forward Ciera Daniels.

Voting was conducted by the head coaches in the conference. Results of the poll are shown below with points calculated through a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 format. First place votes are shown in parentheses.

*Number of Points is in italics

1. LSU Shreveport (La.) (7) 97

2. Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) (3) 92

3. LSU Alexandria (La.) 76

4. Wiley (Texas) 66

5.Huston-Tillotson (Texas) 55

6. Paul Quinn (Texas) 53

7.Jarvis Christian (Texas) 38

8.Southwest (N.M.) 31

9.Texas A&M-Texarkana 22

10.Texas College 20

