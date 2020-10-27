Hemp Farm Town Hall Meeting

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - A hemp farm will not be coming to the City of Leesville.

One property owner wanted to start a hemp farm near Tower Trailer Park. As a result, the city began to research hemp farms, but the property owner pulled his project.

The city sill held a town hall meeting on Monday to address concerns and answer questions about hemp and the Tower Trailer Park property.

“I told the resident in the closing of that meeting that before anything goes into that piece of property, we would bring it to their attention,” Rick Allen, mayor of Leesville, began to explain. “We are pro-growth, and we are pro-economic development, and I want companies to know that Leesville is open for business, but it has to be right for the community.”

KALB reached out to the property owner about plans for the land and have not heard back yet.

