Hurricane Laura FEMA extension

(FEMA) - On October 27, FEMA approved an extension for survivors of Hurricane Laura to register for FEMA assistance.

The new deadline is Nov. 27.

Federal assistance may include help for temporary housing, rental assistance and repair or replacement of damaged property, and to help with other expenses such as medical care, childcare, and funeral services.

