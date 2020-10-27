Advertisement

Hurricane Laura FEMA extension

FEMA
FEMA(AP)
By FEMA
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following information has been provided by FEMA:

(FEMA) - On October 27, FEMA approved an extension for survivors of Hurricane Laura to register for FEMA assistance.

The new deadline is Nov. 27.

Federal assistance may include help for temporary housing, rental assistance and repair or replacement of damaged property, and to help with other expenses such as medical care, childcare, and funeral services.

