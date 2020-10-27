Advertisement

LaSalle Nursing Home donates $30,000 supporting CLTCC Rod Brady Campus Practical Nursing Program

Michelle Morea, CLTCC; Phyllis Bryan, LaSalle Nursing Home; Janice Dosher, Board Member for LaSalle Nursing Home; Laurel Comeaux, CLTCC; Dr. Heather Poole, CLTCC; Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle, CLTCC.
Michelle Morea, CLTCC; Phyllis Bryan, LaSalle Nursing Home; Janice Dosher, Board Member for LaSalle Nursing Home; Laurel Comeaux, CLTCC; Dr. Heather Poole, CLTCC; Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle, CLTCC.(Craig Franklin/Jena Times)
By CLTCC
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by CLTCC:

JENA, La. (CLTCC) - LaSalle Nursing Home recently joined a group of medical and economic development organizations in donating funding to support the Practical Nursing Program offered by Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC).

“Nursing is one industry we can barely keep up with demand,” noted Rod Brady Campus Dean Laurel Comeaux. The Practical Nursing program, which starts with 40 students, is a two-year program. Based on demand, school officials added a second cohort and staggered the start to allow students to enroll each year. “This also allows us to provide new graduates each May,” Comeaux said.

“We are so very grateful for the support of LaSalle Nursing Home and all of our financial supporters. Our partners are thrilled to have graduates each year,” said Michelle Morea, program lead for nursing. “We at LaSalle Nursing Home are proud to support the CLTCC Practical Nursing Program offered in our parish. This program is a valuable asset to the medical community, residents and businesses of LaSalle Parish,” stated Phyllis Bryan, Administrator of LaSalle Nursing Home.

“We are especially grateful for the support of local organizations like LaSalle Nursing Home. They understand this is an investment in our community,” Comeaux said. “These are very good paying jobs that give people who live here an opportunity to have a career and serve the health needs of our residents. After earning their Practical Nursing diploma, many of our students go on to get earn a Registered Nursing degree. These jobs create a real economic impact, not just for LaSalle Parish, but for our surrounding parishes as well.”

Dr. Heather Poole, executive vice chancellor of student services, enrollment management and foundation relations, said, “We entrust our most treasured family members with healthcare providers like LaSalle Nursing Home…and in return they have generously invested their resources with CLTCC and our most treasured resources…our students. They saw a need and stepped in to provide what was needed. It is partnerships like this that continue to grow our Rod Brady Campus. We are forever grateful!”

“One of the cornerstones of our approach to providing career-focused educational programs is working with the local business community to ensure we are providing CLTCC students the skills and training needed to be successful and make an immediate impact in their chosen profession,” said CLTCC Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle. “It is extremely gratifying when a local partner like LaSalle Nursing Home chooses to invest in our program. LaSalle Nursing Home’s generous investment validates the need for a quality Practical Nursing program providing an increased number of Nursing professionals for our community.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 CLTCC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Lunch Kids 10-27

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lunch Kids 10-27

VOD Recordings

Daily Pledge 10-27-2020

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Daily Pledge 10-27-2020

News

Hurricane Laura FEMA extension

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By FEMA
FEMA approved an extension for survivors of Hurricane Laura to register for FEMA assistance.

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Tyler tells us that Central Louisiana will see rain chances increasing during the PM hours of Tuesday ahead of Zeta's landfall on Wednesday evening.

Latest News

News

Leesville mayor explains the hemp farm withdrawal during a town hall meeting

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
One property owner wanted to start a hemp farm near Tower Trailer Park.

News

Local woman leaves an abusive relationship three months before wedding

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Imagine living your best life and getting ready to marry the person of your dreams. Then it all takes a turn for the worst.

News

Local wedding cancels after abuse

Updated: 11 hours ago
|

News

Leesville mayor explains hemp farm withdrawal during town hall meeting

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
One property owner wanted to start a hemp farm near Tower Trailer Park.

State

Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Zeta

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Office of Gov. Edwards
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Zeta, which could impact Louisiana later in the week.

News

St. Francis Medical Center shares infant security measures after baby was taken from hospital

Updated: 14 hours ago
A recurring recording of the Monday through Friday 6 p.m. newscast on KNOE.