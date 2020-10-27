LaSalle Nursing Home donates $30,000 supporting CLTCC Rod Brady Campus Practical Nursing Program

The following information has been provided by CLTCC:

JENA, La. (CLTCC) - LaSalle Nursing Home recently joined a group of medical and economic development organizations in donating funding to support the Practical Nursing Program offered by Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC).

“Nursing is one industry we can barely keep up with demand,” noted Rod Brady Campus Dean Laurel Comeaux. The Practical Nursing program, which starts with 40 students, is a two-year program. Based on demand, school officials added a second cohort and staggered the start to allow students to enroll each year. “This also allows us to provide new graduates each May,” Comeaux said.

“We are so very grateful for the support of LaSalle Nursing Home and all of our financial supporters. Our partners are thrilled to have graduates each year,” said Michelle Morea, program lead for nursing. “We at LaSalle Nursing Home are proud to support the CLTCC Practical Nursing Program offered in our parish. This program is a valuable asset to the medical community, residents and businesses of LaSalle Parish,” stated Phyllis Bryan, Administrator of LaSalle Nursing Home.

“We are especially grateful for the support of local organizations like LaSalle Nursing Home. They understand this is an investment in our community,” Comeaux said. “These are very good paying jobs that give people who live here an opportunity to have a career and serve the health needs of our residents. After earning their Practical Nursing diploma, many of our students go on to get earn a Registered Nursing degree. These jobs create a real economic impact, not just for LaSalle Parish, but for our surrounding parishes as well.”

Dr. Heather Poole, executive vice chancellor of student services, enrollment management and foundation relations, said, “We entrust our most treasured family members with healthcare providers like LaSalle Nursing Home…and in return they have generously invested their resources with CLTCC and our most treasured resources…our students. They saw a need and stepped in to provide what was needed. It is partnerships like this that continue to grow our Rod Brady Campus. We are forever grateful!”

“One of the cornerstones of our approach to providing career-focused educational programs is working with the local business community to ensure we are providing CLTCC students the skills and training needed to be successful and make an immediate impact in their chosen profession,” said CLTCC Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle. “It is extremely gratifying when a local partner like LaSalle Nursing Home chooses to invest in our program. LaSalle Nursing Home’s generous investment validates the need for a quality Practical Nursing program providing an increased number of Nursing professionals for our community.”

