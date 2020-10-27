LDWF agents locate body of missing boater in St. Bernard Parish

The following information has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

(LDWF) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agents recovered the body of a missing boater in St. Bernard Parish on Oct. 27.

Agents recovered the body of Rickey Dean, 28, of Chalmette in the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet.

Agents responded to the incident on Oct. 25 about 1 p.m. Agents learned that Dean was a passenger in his uncle’s vessel when they were both ejected from the vessel into the water. A nearby boater was able to rescue the operator, but was unable to rescue Dean.

LDWF agents along with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard began immediate search and rescue operations, but were unable to locate him. LDWF continued recovery operations through Monday into Tuesday until they were able to recover Dean’s body.

LDWF will be the lead agency investigating for this fatal boating incident. Dean’s body was found without wearing a personal flotation device and was turned over to the St. Bernard Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

