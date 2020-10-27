Advertisement

LDWF agents locate body of missing boater in St. Bernard Parish

Body of missing boater found
Body of missing boater found(Associated Press)
By LDWF
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

(LDWF) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agents recovered the body of a missing boater in St. Bernard Parish on Oct. 27.

Agents recovered the body of Rickey Dean, 28, of Chalmette in the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet.

Agents responded to the incident on Oct. 25 about 1 p.m.  Agents learned that Dean was a passenger in his uncle’s vessel when they were both ejected from the vessel into the water.  A nearby boater was able to rescue the operator, but was unable to rescue Dean.

LDWF agents along with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard began immediate search and rescue operations, but were unable to locate him.  LDWF continued recovery operations through Monday into Tuesday until they were able to recover Dean’s body.

LDWF will be the lead agency investigating for this fatal boating incident.  Dean’s body was found without wearing a personal flotation device and was turned over to the St. Bernard Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 LDWF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lee Street Riot: Experts look at rumored mass grave site at Holly Oak Cemetery in Pineville

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Expert researchers and historians spent Tuesday at Holly Oak Cemetery in Pineville, searching for a rumored mass grave site.

State

WATCH: Gov. Edwards to provide updates on Zeta Tuesday afternoon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB
Gov. Edwards updates Louisiana on Zeta

State

Superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves retires from Louisiana State Police, Gov. Edwards announces

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Gremillion
Col. Kevin Reeves, the superintendent of Louisiana State Police, is retiring after 30 years with the law enforcement agency.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 1 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

Latest News

News

Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana receives $979,000 grant from U.S. Department of Justice to enhance Tribal Police Department

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana
The project will begin in the first quarter of 2021 and is expected to last ten months.

News

Rapides, Grant added for FEMA housing assistance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By FEMA
Those who have already registered with FEMA for assistance need not register again.

News

Cleco has secured additional workers to respond to Hurricane Zeta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cleco
Cleco is preparing for Zeta.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Local Halloween and Fall Fun activities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
Check back for more updates!

VOD Recordings

Avoyelles November Events

Updated: 5 hours ago
Avoyelles November Events