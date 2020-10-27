Advertisement

Local woman leaves an abusive relationship three months before wedding

By Corey Howard
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Imagine living your best life and getting ready to marry the person of your dreams.

“I was three months away from getting married,” Jessica Glorioso said. “Everything was done. Everything was brought.”

However, things would quickly take a turn for the worst.

“He picked me up and threw me,” Glorioso explained. “I hit the dresser and floor.”

Glorioso found herself at the crossroads of a difficult situation.

“It made me feel like I have a choice,” Glorioso continued. “I can get out of it now, or I can wait and see. Well, my life is too precious to see if that man is going to do it again. I feel like if they do it once time, they’ll do it again.”

Glorioso left her fiance. Instead of dwelling in tears about calling off the engagement, her family and friends threw a party celebrating the fact that she did not say “yes” to an abusive marriage.

“People ask why do you talk about it,” Glorioso said. “Because I feel like if one person knows my story, [and] knows that I stepped out, then they’ll know anybody can do it.”

For those looking to take that step, the Family Justice Center in Pineville is willing to help.

“So with the Family Justice Center helping, they take some of that intimidation away,” Glorioso said. “They are like your backbone.”

Glorioso spends time working with the Family Justice Center as a volunteer, trying to help people get out of situations similar to hers.

Glorioso says her abuser pleaded guilty to simple assault and served six months of probation.

