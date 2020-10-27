Advertisement

Rapides, Grant added for FEMA housing assistance

FEMA
FEMA(AP)
By FEMA
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT
The following information has been provided by FEMA:

(FEMA) - FEMA has added two parishes, Grant and Rapides, to its program for direct temporary housing units for hurricane survivors whose homes were made unlivable due to Hurricane Laura.

Those who have already registered with FEMA for assistance need not register again.

FEMA determines if applicants are eligible and pairs them with the best available housing solution to meet their needs. Options can include:

  • Manufactured housing units or recreational vehicles (RVs) placed on a private, commercial or group site
  • Direct Lease, which is the leasing of existing ready-for-occupancy housing
  • Multi-Family Lease and Repair, where FEMA enters into a lease agreement with the owner of multifamily rental properties and makes repairs in order to provide temporary housing for applicants.

An occupant’s need for housing assistance will be re-evaluated on a regular basis to determine continued eligibility.

