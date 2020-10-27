Advertisement

RPSO searching for runaway juvenile, Kaden Parker Cross

Kaden Parker Cross
Kaden Parker Cross(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By RPSO
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following was released by RPSO:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Kaden Parker Cross.

Kaden is a 16-year-old white male, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Kaden is 6′0″ tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

On Wednesday, October 21, Kaden was reported missing from his residence located in the Pineville area. Kaden was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, khaki tan pants, and red sneakers. Kaden also had on a silver necklace with his class ring on it.

If anyone has seen or has information about Kaden, you are asked to contact Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.

