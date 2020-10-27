Advertisement

Store guard stabbed 27 times for asking women to wear masks

This booking photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Jessica Hill, 21, one of two sisters accused of stabbing a West Side Chicago store security guard 27 times with a knife after he asked them to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer.
This booking photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Jessica Hill, 21, one of two sisters accused of stabbing a West Side Chicago store security guard 27 times with a knife after he asked them to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer.(Source: Chicago Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Two sisters accused of stabbing a West Side Chicago store security guard 27 times with a knife after he asked them to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer have been ordered held without bond.

The alleged attack late Sunday by 21-year-old Jessica Hill and 18-year-old Jayla Hill left the 32-year-old victim hospitalized in critical condition.

Police spokeswoman Karie James said Tuesday an argument that began after the women refused the guard’s request to wear masks became physical when one of the women punched the man.

Jessica Hill allegedly pulled a knife and began stabbing the man, while Jayla Hill held him by his hair.

During a Tuesday bond hearing, the women’s court-appointed attorney said both women suffer a bipolar disorder.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Congressman Johnson offers reaction to confirmation of Judge Barrett

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Congressman Mike Johnson, who offers up reaction to the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

National

Officials: School bus in Tennessee involved in serious crash

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A school bus carrying children was involved in a serious highway crash Tuesday in Tennessee, authorities said.

News

Breaking down early voting numbers in Cenla

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
My Sherie Johnson takes a look at the early voting turnout numbers for Cenla so far.

National Politics

Post office: Get your ballots in the mail now

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
For most states, the deadline to receive mail-in ballots is Election Day.

Latest News

National

Voters in some states unable to cast early ballots in person

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
That is raising concerns about heavy crowds on Nov. 3 amid a renewed spread of the coronavirus.

National Politics

Social media CEOs to face grilling from Republican senators

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Commerce Committee has summoned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai to testify for a hearing Wednesday.

National

Harley-Davidson unveils its first electric bicycle

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The ebikes will be limited to either 20 or 28 mph, due to ebike regulations.

News

Surveillance video captures domestic violence attack

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Corey Howard
On March 20, 2018, surveillance video captured a domestic violence attack in Vernon Parish.

News

Search for a rumored mass grave in Pineville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Expert researchers and historians spent Tuesday at Holly Oak Cemetery in Pineville, searching for a rumored mass gravesite.

News

Home surveillance video captures domestic violence attack in Vernon Parish

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Corey Howard tells a survivor's story in part two of our special series on domestic abuse.