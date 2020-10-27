Advertisement

Surveillance video captures domestic violence attack

By Corey Howard
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Jennifer Roberts thought she had the perfect marriage.

“On the outside, we did,” Roberts said. “But nobody knows what goes on behind closed doors.”

On March 20, 2018, surveillance video captured a domestic violence attack.

“My attacker was my husband at the time,” Roberts continued. “My repeated strangulation was caught on our home surveillance system.”

The attack caught on video lasted eight minutes.

“I always get the same question,” Roberts said. “How does a woman like you become a victim of domestic violence? You’re smart. How did it come to this? The way I equate it is, it’s like a brick. A brick building, you slowly chip away at it. It starts with issues like self-esteem and control issues, and before you know it, you’re in over your head, and you can’t control the tumble of the wall.”

The video became a key piece of evidence, and on Oct. 15, 2019, a judge ruled Roberts' husband guilty of one felony count of domestic abuse strangulation.

“What I’ve chosen to do with my life is to break the silence and come out and say no more,” Roberts said. “You are never alone. You can speak out, and there are always people out there who will help you.”

Since the attack, Roberts has spoken with lawmakers about increasing the punishments for domestic violence.

