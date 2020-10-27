Suspect wanted by Bunkie police found in Lafayette

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - A suspect wanted by the Bunkie Police Department has been captured in Lafayette.

According to Bunkie PD, Terrance John Mundy, 28, was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service with the help of Bunkie police.

Mundy had been wanted for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. He was also wanted by the Jennings Police Department on an active felony warrant.

Mundy was transferred by Bunkie police from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center to the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center. His bond has been set at $610,00.

RELATED: Bunkie and Jennings police hunting for Avoyelles Parish man

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.