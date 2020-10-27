To help non-filers, IRS sets Nov. 10 as ‘National EIP Registration Day;’ Register at IRS.gov for Economic Impact Payment

The following information was released to KALB by the Internal Revenue Service:

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Internal Revenue Service set Nov. 10 as “National EIP Registration Day,” as the agency and partners across the country launch a final push to encourage everyone who doesn’t normally file a tax return to register to receive an Economic Impact Payment.

“National EIP Registration Day” will take place just a few days ahead of the extended Nov. 21 registration deadline. This special event will feature support from IRS partner groups inside and outside of the tax community, including those that work with low-income and underserved communities. These groups will help spread the word about the new Nov. 21 deadline and, in some cases, provide special support for people who still need to register for the payments.

The IRS has already sent nearly 9 million letters to people who may be eligible for the $1,200 Economic Impact Payments but don’t normally file a tax return. The letters, along with the special Nov. 10 event, both urge people to use the Non-Filers: Enter Info Here tool, available exclusively on IRS.gov.

“Our partner groups have been a critical part of the unprecedented IRS outreach and education campaign this year to contact as many people as possible about these payments,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “As a result, millions of Americans have successfully used the Non-filers portal and received their Economic Impact Payment. Registration is quick and easy, and we urge everyone to share this information to reach as many people before time runs out on Nov. 21.”

To support the ongoing effort as well as “National EIP Registration Day,” many partner groups have been working with the IRS, helping translate and making available Economic Impact Payment information and resources in 35 languages. The IRS also plans a special push on social media to support the final registration drive in multiple languages.

While most eligible U.S. taxpayers have automatically received their Economic Impact Payment, others who don’t have a filing obligation should use the Non-Filers tool to register with the IRS to get their money. Typically, this includes people who receive little or no income.

Since the Non-Filers tool launched in the spring, over 8 million people who normally aren’t required to file a tax return have registered for the payments. The IRS continues to work to reach others who haven’t used the tool yet, which led to the special mailing and the special Nov. 10 registration event.

The tool is designed for people with incomes typically below $24,400 for married couples, and $12,200 for singles who could not be claimed as a dependent by someone else. This includes couples and individuals who are experiencing homelessness.

Anyone using the Non-Filers tool can speed up the arrival of their payment by choosing to receive it by direct deposit. Those not choosing this option will get a check.

Beginning two weeks after they register, people can track the status of their payment using the Get My Payment tool, available only on IRS.gov.

