Advertisement

To help non-filers, IRS sets Nov. 10 as ‘National EIP Registration Day;’ Register at IRS.gov for Economic Impact Payment

(Source: IRS)
By IRS
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information was released to KALB by the Internal Revenue Service:

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Internal Revenue Service set Nov. 10 as “National EIP Registration Day,” as the agency and partners across the country launch a final push to encourage everyone who doesn’t normally file a tax return to register to receive an Economic Impact Payment.

“National EIP Registration Day” will take place just a few days ahead of the extended Nov. 21 registration deadline. This special event will feature support from IRS partner groups inside and outside of the tax community, including those that work with low-income and underserved communities. These groups will help spread the word about the new Nov. 21 deadline and, in some cases, provide special support for people who still need to register for the payments.

The IRS has already sent nearly 9 million letters to people who may be eligible for the $1,200 Economic Impact Payments but don’t normally file a tax return. The letters, along with the special Nov. 10 event, both urge people to use the Non-Filers: Enter Info Here tool, available exclusively on IRS.gov.

“Our partner groups have been a critical part of the unprecedented IRS outreach and education campaign this year to contact as many people as possible about these payments,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “As a result, millions of Americans have successfully used the Non-filers portal and received their Economic Impact Payment. Registration is quick and easy, and we urge everyone to share this information to reach as many people before time runs out on Nov. 21.”

To support the ongoing effort as well as “National EIP Registration Day,” many partner groups have been working with the IRS, helping translate and making available Economic Impact Payment information and resources in 35 languages. The IRS also plans a special push on social media to support the final registration drive in multiple languages.

While most eligible U.S. taxpayers have automatically received their Economic Impact Payment, others who don’t have a filing obligation should use the Non-Filers tool to register with the IRS to get their money. Typically, this includes people who receive little or no income.

Since the Non-Filers tool launched in the spring, over 8 million people who normally aren’t required to file a tax return have registered for the payments. The IRS continues to work to reach others who haven’t used the tool yet, which led to the special mailing and the special Nov. 10 registration event.

The tool is designed for people with incomes typically below $24,400 for married couples, and $12,200 for singles who could not be claimed as a dependent by someone else. This includes couples and individuals who are experiencing homelessness.

Anyone using the Non-Filers tool can speed up the arrival of their payment by choosing to receive it by direct deposit. Those not choosing this option will get a check.

Beginning two weeks after they register, people can track the status of their payment using the Get My Payment tool, available only on IRS.gov.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 IRS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump eyes hosting election night party at his DC hotel

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since 2017, the president and Republican National Committee have held several fundraisers at the president’s Washington hotel in the historic Old Post Office building, which the president’s company leases from the federal government.

National Politics

Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice.

News

Hemp Farm Town Hall Meeting

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Corey Howard
One property owner wanted to start a hemp farm near Tower Trailer Park. As a result, the city began to research hemp farms, but the property owner pulled his project. The city sill held a town hall meeting on Monday to address concerns and answer questions about hemp and the Tower Trailer Park property.

National

100,000 in Southern California to evacuate as blaze grows

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuations for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes.

National Politics

Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice in partisan vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Amy Coney Barrett is headed to the Supreme Court. The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee by a 52-48 vote, with Republicans overpowering Democratic opposition a week before Election Day.

Latest News

National

Winds and rain whip Yucatan resorts as Hurricane Zeta nears

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By GABRIEL ALCOCER
The storm is expected to move over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday. It will then head into the Gulf of Mexico and approach the U.S. Gulf Coast by Wednesday, though it could weaken by then.

State

Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Zeta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Office of Gov. Edwards
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Zeta, which could impact Louisiana later in the week.

National Politics

Senate vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court justice

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Senate votes to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court justice.

National

Trump, Biden campaigns up ground game in battleground North Carolina

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Supporters pound the pavement for their candidates in North Carolina.

News

Hanging Christmas lights in Natchitoches

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The City’s Utility Department will be hanging Christmas lights on Front Street