Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana receives $979,000 grant from U.S. Department of Justice to enhance Tribal Police Department

The following information has been provided by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana:

MARKSVILLE, La. (Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana) - The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana’s Police Department has been selected to receive the Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation (CTAS) Grant from the United States Department of Justice. The grant is valued at $979,000 and will be used to renovate and expand the Tribe’s police station by approximately 4,100 square feet as well as expand the court which includes the addition of a law library and conference room, and a larger file room with public access. Both the Police Station and Tribal Court are located on the Tribal reservation in Marksville, Louisiana.

“We are honored to be recognized by the United States Department of Justice and to receive this generous grant to renovate our Tribe’s police station and court,” said Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Marshall Pierite. “Our Tribal Police Department is a vital part of our community, as they help ensure a safe environment for our citizens. This expansion of their facilities will help the department to improve operations.”

The project will begin in the first quarter of 2021 and is expected to last ten months.

“The Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Police Department will be able to protect our community better than ever before through the support of this grant,” said Tunica-Biloxi Police Chief Harold Pierite. “The renovation of our police department and court will be transformational for our Tribal Police and will vastly improve our day-to-day operations. We are thrilled to be able to enhance the quality of safety in our community and to better protect our beloved citizens.”

The mission of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Police Department is to enhance the quality of life on the reservation by providing professional police services to the public, maintain order, protect life and property, prevent crime, apprehend criminals, reduce fear and manage a safe environment by enforcing the laws of the United States Constitution, the state of Louisiana, the Parish of Avoyelles and The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana.

The primary function of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Court is to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana by applying the Code of Civil Procedure. The Tribal Court provides services to all tribal citizens living on and off the reservation as well as Paragon’s employees and guests.

To learn more about the United States Department of Justice’s Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation (CTAS) Grant, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana. All rights reserved.