AEX completes emergency readiness exercise

FAA requires airport first responder training
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria International Airport is working to maintain passenger safety. AEX, along with Rapides Parish emergency response and England Airpark personnel, completed an emergency readiness exercise on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s full-scale exercise is different. Normally live patients would be used to act out various emergencies. This time they used sandbags.

The FAA requires this exercise every three years, with smaller training sessions in between. It’s a strict process to prepare first responders for emergencies involving multiple agencies.

“It’s very important to do this. For one, it allows all of our mutual aid departments and us to have an opportunity to work together,” said Joe Hamner, England Airpark Alexandria International Airport Fire Chief. “Whether it’s a fire service, ambulance, police, salvation army, emergency preparedness...it’s an opportunity for everybody not only to get together but to go over what would happen if there’s a major event at the airport, also if there’s anything else going on in the parish.”

Hamner explained not only with COVID but also hurricanes, a lot of departments have extended their resources this year so things had to scale back a little.

“The safety and security of our passengers is our number one priority, and this exercise allows our staff and our first responders to practice the skills they will need should a major incident ever occur,” said Sandra McQuain, England Airpark Alexandria International Airport Executive Director.

The following agencies participated in the exercise:

  • England Airpark Employees
  • England Airpark Fire Department
  • Rapides Parish Fire District 2
  • Alexandria Fire Department
  • Acadian Ambulance Service
  • Rapides Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness
  • Rapides Parish 911 Communications District
  • Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Alexandria Police Department
  • LANG 259th (Air Traffic Control)
  • Delta Airlines
  • Million Air
  • ICE (observed)
  • GEO Group (observed)

