Alexandria City Council discusses the latest on the Johnny Downs Rejuvenation Project

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council introduced an ordinance that would allow them to move forward with another project as part of the Johnny Downs Rejuvenation Project.

The council agreed to place this item on the agenda and also in the finance committee meeting for the next meeting scheduled for Nov. 10.

If this item does pass at the meeting in two weeks, the softball and baseball practice fields would see some improvements to the fields and fences.

At the last meeting on Oct. 13, the council needed unanimous consent to add this same item to the agenda, but District 2 Councilman Gerber Porter voted against it so it was delayed two weeks. If it was added to the agenda in the last meeting, then the council could have voted to approve to start the improvements at the Oct. 27 meeting.

The City of Alexandria is still planning on hosting the Dixie League World Series next July at Johnny Downs, but Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said even a two-week delay could hurt that possibility.

“Every day is precious and we would have loved to have that accomplished at the last meeting, but it didn’t happen. The team is ready to do all that’s needed to be done because we realize how important it is to stay in that target date and get that ball field ready for the Dixie League World Series,” said Mayor Hall.

Mayor Hall said that improving the practice fields are part of the smaller projects that he wants to get started with first. However, over the next few months, the Alexandria City Council will be presented with more items on the agenda regarding the rebuild of the actual playing fields and the facility at Johnny Downs.

